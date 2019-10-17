Art and music collide with 'The Four Seasons'

Fallbrook Music Society presents Antonio Vivaldi's "The Four Seasons" performed by Poway Symphonette Sunday, Oct. 27, at 3 p.m. at the Fallbrook Library, 124 S. Mission Road in Fallbrook.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Music Society will present Antonio Vivaldi's "The Four Seasons" performed by Poway Symphonette Sunday, Oct. 27, at 3 p.m. at the Fallbrook Library, 124 S. Mission Road in Fallbrook. The concert is free to the general public, and no tickets are required.

"We chose this concert because of Fallbrook's artistic roots," Bob Freaney, president of the board of directors, said. "Vivaldi has interpreted the images of each season within this masterwork and the Syphonette is going to perform them all. It should be a fascinating concert."

"The Four Seasons" by Italian composer Antonio Vivaldi is a four violin concerti, each piece gives a musical expression to a season of the year. Composed in the early 18th century, "The Four Seasons" is the best known of Vivaldi's works. Unusual for the time, the music was a revolution in musical conception: in these "seasons," Vivaldi represented flowing creeks, singing birds of different species, each specifically characterized, a shepherd and his barking dog, buzzing flies, storms, drunken dancers, hunting parties from both the hunters' and the prey's point of view, frozen landscapes and warm winter fires.

"Fallbrook artists will especially love 'hearing' the visualization that Vivaldi has given each season," Freaney said. "This work is really quite remarkable, and we were lucky that Poway Symphonette was willing to perform all four concerti."

Poway Symphonette is a small chamber orchestra specializing in music from the Baroque and Classical period. Under the artistic direction of Ulli Reiner, concertmaster and founder, the group consists of 14 members who are professional musicians, music educators and retired musicians. The Symphonette has a wide-ranging concert season which includes performances in private residences, Rancho Bernardo Library Concert Series and the California Center for the Arts. The Symphonette also performs internationally in Austria at prestigious Salzburg Cantus Music Festival.

The program preview starts at 2:30 p.m. and weather permitting, a reception will immediately follows the concert on the Poet's Patio.

More information is available through the Fallbrook Music Society at http://www.FallbrookMusicSociety.org.

