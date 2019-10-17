Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Stagecoach Sunday brings fun to fundraising

 
Last updated 10/18/2019 at 2:10am

Cia Farrar Knapp photos

What would Stagecoach Sunday be without a horse-drawn stagecoach ride? The annual fundraiser for the Fallbrook Land Conservancy was held Oct. 6 at its Palomares House and Park.

Cia Farrar Knapp photos

Volunteer Isabel Alon paints the face of 7-year-old Chase Decker at Stagecoach Sunday.





 

