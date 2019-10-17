Stagecoach Sunday brings fun to fundraising

Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us
Last updated 10/18/2019 at 2:10am
Cia Farrar Knapp photos
What would Stagecoach Sunday be without a horse-drawn stagecoach ride? The annual fundraiser for the Fallbrook Land Conservancy was held Oct. 6 at its Palomares House and Park.
Volunteer Isabel Alon paints the face of 7-year-old Chase Decker at Stagecoach Sunday.
