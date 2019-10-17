Travel with the Fallbrook Senior Center

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Senior Center is offering the following tours from November to March.

See Palm Springs, Death Valley, Joshua Tree and Las Vegas.

Travel by deluxe motor coach through California and Nevada’s majestic country sides. Tour highlights include Death Valley National Park, Joshua Tree National Park, Cabot Pueblo Museum, the Coachella Valley Windmill and the cities of Palm Springs and Las Vegas. A professional tour guide will be available to direct travelers to the various exhibits and encourage their exploration of all the intriguing sites found throughout the desert.

Stay one night at the Hilton Palm Springs Hotel and Spa, one night at the Longstreet Inn and one night in Las Vegas – lodging to be announced with three breakfasts over four days and three nights from Nov. 4-7.

Visit Hearst Castle at Christmastime.

Depart for the Central Coast of California with Christmas spirit in the air. Stops include Santa Barbara, the Cambria Christmas Market, the Elephant Seals Docent Tour and Solvang. The highlight is Hearst Castle where guests will take the Holiday Twilight Tour of the residence and grounds. See the huge social rooms where William Randolph Hearst entertained his guests on a grand scale. Each room glitters with holiday cheer including handmade garlands, red poinsettias and two 18-foot, fully decorated Christmas trees.

Accommodations at the Cambria Pines Lodge or the Best Western Plus Cavalier with two breakfasts and one dinner included in this three-day and two-night trip, Dec. 16-18.

Watch the New Year’s Pasadena Rose Parade in person.

Highlights include three nights at the Hilton Garden Inn in Montebello and a New Year’s Eve celebration with dinner and dancing. A motor coach tour will travel to the Tournament of Roses Bandfest, the Huntington Library, Warner Brothers Studio, the Pasadena Rose Parade with pre-parade float viewing and conclude at the Santa Anita Thoroughbred Race Track for a behind-the-scenes view of where the racing heroes are kept. Tour includes two breakfasts, one box breakfast and two dinners over four days and three nights, Dec. 29, to Jan. 1.

Enjoy Arizona baseball spring training.

Journey by motor coach to Phoenix for a four-night stay at the Hampton Inn. Day Two finds baseball fans cheering as they take in a spring training baseball game. Make a stop in Sedona, Arizona. to eat, browse and shop; join a city tour of Phoenix; explore the Frank Lloyd Wright School of Architecture; enjoy one more major league baseball game and see the Musical Instrumental Museum of Phoenix. This trip includes a tour director, luggage handling and four breakfasts and two dinners over five days and four nights, March 8-12.

For more information, contact the Fallbrook Senior Center at (760) 728-4498.

Submitted by Fallbrook Senior Center.