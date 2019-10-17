Get stress under control

Special to Village News

Stress affects everyone these days. Jobs, family issues, the daily news and hundreds of other factors can all help create and promote the stress and anxiety that so many people feel.

Of course, there are always going to be factors in people’s lives that make them worried and can leave them feeling nervous, afraid or uncomfortable. That’s simply life. But there are ways to can minimize the effect stress may be having on a person’s physical, mental and emotional health.

Simple lifestyle changes for better health are some of the easiest ways to handle stress. A physically healthier person doesn’t make the sources of stress in their life disappear, but does leave them better equipped to handle them.

High on the healthier lifestyle list is being more active and eating healthier. Something as simple as adding a daily walk or bike ride improves physical health and helps refocus their attention away from the things that might be bothering them.

Being physically healthier can help them better manage stress, too. A few simple dietary changes, like adding more fruits and vegetables to a diet, is an important step in that direction.

Equally important is avoiding poor lifestyle choices that both weaken a person’s health and add stress all on their own. Excessive alcohol consumption, too much caffeine, smoking and overeating all increase stress.

In addition to such changes, try adding activities that bring relaxation and lower stress levels. They should look to activities that bring them enjoyment, good feelings and a distraction from the stressors in their life. A walk in the park serves such a purpose. So does daily meditation, a yoga class or reading or listening to something that provokes laughter. Music can often be calming or just putting aside time to read a good book. Time spent with good friends is another way to relax.

But if finding time to work in relaxation activities is a problem, make a change. Excessive demands on a person’s time also create stress. They may need to learn to sometimes say “no” in order to make time for themselves.

Stress is a basic part of life, but excessive stress and anxiety bring real costs. If a person finds that taking self-care measures isn't enough, consider talking to a professional counselor who can help them identify the sources of their stress and can provide tools to help them better cope with them.

