Governor signs Waldron bill to strengthen local mental health boards

SACRAMENTO – Assembly Republican Leader Marie Waldron of Escondido announced her bill to improve California’s community mental health system, Assembly Bill 1352, was signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom recently. Local mental health boards can better support patients by voicing concerns about county decisions and independently evaluating their community’s mental health needs, services and facilities, she said.

“California has a behavioral health crisis,” Waldron said. “Across the state’s 58 counties, there are 58 different mental health delivery systems with no statewide best practice...