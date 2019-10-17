Lions club to hold 'Gift of Sight'

FALLBROOK – The San Diego North County Lions Club will host the Lions Club Gift of Sight Saturday, Nov. 23, in Fallbrook at 1636 E. Mission Road from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Gift of Sight is a free event for the communities of Fallbrook, Bonsall, Rainbow and De Luz as well as the neighboring communities of U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Oceanside, Vista, Valley Center and Carlsbad. Women, men and children of all ages and financial status are welcome. The Gift of Sight will take place rain or shine therefore dress for the weather.

This Gift of Sight event is made possible by the Cali...