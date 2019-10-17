Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

North County Fire Protection District solar power systems continue to shine several years later

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/18/2019 at 3:08am

Between July 2014 and December 2015, North County Fire Protection District initiated a competitive bid process for the construction of solar generating systems at five of the district's fire stations and a fleet maintenance facility.

FALLBROOK – Between July 2014 and December 2015, North County Fire Protection District initiated a competitive bid process for the construction of solar generating systems at five of the district's fire stations and a fleet maintenance facility. Local solar provider Sullivan Solar Power won the bids to build six solar power systems across these sites. The solar power systems were built across Bonsall and Fallbrook from 2014 through 2016.

Since the solar power systems went live, the North County Fire Protection District has offset over 1,000,000 kilowatt hours of electricity. It equates t...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 10/18/2019 13:12