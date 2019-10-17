North County Fire Protection District solar power systems continue to shine several years later

Between July 2014 and December 2015, North County Fire Protection District initiated a competitive bid process for the construction of solar generating systems at five of the district's fire stations and a fleet maintenance facility.

FALLBROOK – Between July 2014 and December 2015, North County Fire Protection District initiated a competitive bid process for the construction of solar generating systems at five of the district's fire stations and a fleet maintenance facility. Local solar provider Sullivan Solar Power won the bids to build six solar power systems across these sites. The solar power systems were built across Bonsall and Fallbrook from 2014 through 2016.

Since the solar power systems went live, the North County Fire Protection District has offset over 1,000,000 kilowatt hours of electricity. It equates t...