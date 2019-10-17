Refurbished art benches to raise funds for SOF

FALLBROOK – Save Our Forest with the Fallbrook Land Conservancy are holding an unusual fundraiser with the help of local artists and the seven remaining benches from those originally crafted by wood craftsman/cabinet maker Robert Olds for The Fallbrook Treescape Project from 1996 to 2000.

The benches were originally made for a bench adoption fundraiser for tree maintenance, fashioned after benches on Cherry Blossom Lane in Washington.

The benches had been sanded and sealed with high grade, sun-resistant varnish numerous times, finally painted by volunteers from Village Rotary. In 2007,...