Taking charge of digestive health

Alisha Welch

Special to Village News

Before beginning to search to find a cure for an ailment, the first thing to bring to someone's awareness would be their diet. It is especially true when considering factors involved in an unhealthy digestive tract.

An over consumption of refined carbohydrates and processed foods leave the digestive system in a weakened state. These foods are not only difficult to digest but they provide lifeless energy.

Choosing a diet of whole foods, or foods that have not been processed, is the best choice to make when considering a diet change.

Whole foods, especially organic foods, contain the highest amounts of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and enzymes. There are many poor eating habits that can be contributing factors to an unhealthy digestive tract.

Here are a few tips to help this natural process run smoothly:

· Eat meals slowly, chewing each bite numerous times before taking the next.

· Keep it simple; do not have too many things on the plate. The more complex the meal the harder the digestive enzymes have to work.

· Eliminate drinking fluids while eating. Digestion starts in the mouth, liquids will wash away the critical enzymes needed to start the process. Any other time of the day drink plenty of water.

· Eat foods that are easy to digest; know their body. Keeping track of the foods they eat and how their body responds to them is an important step when finding the culprit.

· Consume smaller portions; too much food at one time is difficult for the body to digest. Warm foods are often much easier on the system, the body does not have to regulate the temperature as much before digestion begins.

· Have an appropriate amount of protein, carbohydrates and fat at each meal. They all work together to provide the body with energy and nutrients; when proportions are off, the body does not work as efficiently as possible.

· Exercising the body and the mind regularly keeps the muscles toned inside and out. Movement of energy in the body keeps tension away. Yoga and meditation are excellent options for relieving stress physically and emotionally.

· Stress and tension are contributing factors to an unhealthy digestive tract. The body's systems all function together and its emotional state has a huge impact on a person's digestive health.

If a person chooses to satisfy the urge to consume bad foods, they are only inviting more stress into their lives and their bodies. Choose foods wisely and a person will see and feel the benefits.

Some indications of an unhealthy digestive tract are:

· Abnormal bowel function such as constipation or diarrhea

· Gas, bloating or uncomfortable fullness

· Depression

· Fatigue

· Poor skin condition

· Low backache

· Body odor or bad breath

· Weight gain

Looking at the functions of the body holistically allows a person to take charge of their health. Knowing that a person can fix most problems with their diet alone is hopefully something they can all come to truly believe.

Preventative maintenance, eating healthy, journaling, cooking and elimination diets are a few things a person can do to unravel the problem in the system.

Allopathic medicine or conventional medicine does not always work well, especially with digestive issues. Some have strong side effects and may provide quick relief of symptoms but can cause a weakness or dependence in the system that could later contribute to more serious diseases.

Learn to understand the body, and it will give feedback; then all someone has to do is listen.

Alisha Welch is a holistic nutritionist and certified yoga therapist. For more information, visit http://www.mindfulbalance.net or call (303) 257-0039.