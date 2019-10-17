Thinking About Health: Congress may move to lower drug prices later this year or next

Maybe – just maybe – Americans will get some relief from the relentlessly rising prices of pharmaceuticals.

That, of course depends on Congress pushing back against the drug companies’ formidable lobbying machine, their generous campaign contributions, and the industry’s historical coziness with members of Congress. But this year seems different.

When considering that the country’s spending on prescription drugs increased by 28% from 2011 to 2016, it’s easy to see why it’s harder for politicians to ignore the public anger over prices of life-saving medicines they can’t affo...