Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

New California law gives child sex victims more time to Sue

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/18/2019 at 1:45pm



Bowen Xiao

The Epoch Times

The state of California is giving childhood victims of sexual abuse more time to decide if they want to file lawsuits, the latest in a growing trend among states to loosen statute of limitation laws in the United States.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the law into effect Oct. 13, to give childhood sexual abuse victims until the age of 40 or five years from the discovery of the abuse to file civil lawsuits. Previously, the limit was at 27 years old or within three years of the discovery of the abuse.

The new law also entirely suspends the statute of limitations for th...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 10/18/2019 15:48