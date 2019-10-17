Undercover video reveals tension between CNN staff, leadership over nonstop Trump focus

Petr Svab

The Epoch Times

CNN President Jeff Zucker has insisted the cable news network has to maximally focus on pushing the story of Democrats trying to impeach President Donald Trump, despite objections by staffers that the push is harming the organization’s journalistic integrity, according to undercover recordings.

“Impeachment is the story,” Zucker said during a recent 9 a.m. rundown call, according to one of the recordings, which were released Oct. 14 by investigative journalism nonprofit Project Veritas. “You know, I know we’re going to feel a tendency to think we’re d...