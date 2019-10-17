CHP officer injured in crash on 78

Last updated 10/22/2019 at 12:59pm

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - A California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer suffered major injuries this morning in a crash on state Route 78 in Escondido.

The collision was reported shortly after 8:55 a.m. on eastbound state Route 78 east of Nordahl Road, California Highway Patrol Officer Jim Bettencourt said.

A caller reported that the motorcycle struck the back of a van in the far left lane.

The officer was transported to Palomar Hospital for treatment of major injuries, NBC7 reported. The CHP had no immediate update on the officer's condition.

A SigAlert was issued around 9:10 a.m. shutting down t...