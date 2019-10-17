Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Will Fritz
Associate Editor 

Crews douse motorcycle fire in Fallbrook

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/21/2019 at 3:10pm



Firefighters put out a motorcycle fire in Fallbrook Monday afternoon.

The California Highway Patrol received a report of a motorcycle “down and on fire” at 2:28 p.m. near the intersection of Stage Coach Lane and Brooke Road.

Crews responded quickly to the fire and prevented it from spreading to nearby vegetation, North County Fire Protection District spokesman John Choi said.

There were no reports of injuries, Choi said.





 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 10/21/2019 17:03