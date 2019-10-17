Crews douse motorcycle fire in Fallbrook
Last updated 10/21/2019 at 3:10pm
Firefighters put out a motorcycle fire in Fallbrook Monday afternoon.
The California Highway Patrol received a report of a motorcycle “down and on fire” at 2:28 p.m. near the intersection of Stage Coach Lane and Brooke Road.
Crews responded quickly to the fire and prevented it from spreading to nearby vegetation, North County Fire Protection District spokesman John Choi said.
There were no reports of injuries, Choi said.
Reader Comments
(0)