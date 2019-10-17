Felony charges filed against man accused of attacking Muslim women in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Battery charges and a hate crime allegation were filed today against a man accused of assaulting three Muslim women in Little Italy and using hate speech during the confrontation.

Kyle Erik Allen, 50, allegedly confronted and attacked the victims, who were wearing hijabs, near Columbia and Beech streets on Oct. 6.

According to Deputy District Attorney Leonard Trinh, the women were walking down the street when they encountered Allen, who allegedly shoved his shoulder into one of the women, struck another woman with an open hand and tried to remove another woman's hijab from...