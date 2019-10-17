Former Marine sentenced to life without possibility of parole for fatal stabbing

VISTA (CNS) - A triathlete and former Marine, who fatally stabbed a plumber-in-training at a construction site in Oceanside because he claimed a secret government agency was controlling him through the use of nanobot technology, was sentenced today to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Mikhail Schmidt, 33, was convicted last month of the March 8, 2017, murder of Jacob Bravo, to which the defendant had pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Schmidt's conviction triggered a second phase of the trial, in which jurors determined days later that he was sane at the time of the m...