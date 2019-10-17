Heat wave hits San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An autumn heat wave pushed temperatures to summer- like extremes in the San Diego area for a second straight day today amid a Santa Ana weather pattern expected to generate heightened local wildfire hazards through the end of the workweek.

The hot spell, which began in earnest on Monday, led to unseasonable highs across much of the county this afternoon. Notable thermometer readings included 90 degrees at North Island Naval Air Station and in Oak Grove; 91 in Carlsbad; 93 in Borrego; 94 in Valley Center; 95 in Ramona and at San Diego International Airport; 97 at Brown Fiel...