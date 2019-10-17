Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Heat wave hits San Diego County

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/22/2019 at 6:51pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An autumn heat wave pushed temperatures to summer- like extremes in the San Diego area for a second straight day today amid a Santa Ana weather pattern expected to generate heightened local wildfire hazards through the end of the workweek.

The hot spell, which began in earnest on Monday, led to unseasonable highs across much of the county this afternoon. Notable thermometer readings included 90 degrees at North Island Naval Air Station and in Oak Grove; 91 in Carlsbad; 93 in Borrego; 94 in Valley Center; 95 in Ramona and at San Diego International Airport; 97 at Brown Fiel...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 10/22/2019 22:14