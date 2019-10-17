Judge orders San Diego County D.A. to disclose sexual misconduct accusation records, watchdog group says

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The First Amendment Coalition announced today that a San Diego Superior Court judge ordered San Diego District Attorney Summer Stephan to disclose public records regarding accusations of sexual misconduct by public sector employees.

The FAC filed suit against Stephan's office in July 2018, alleging that it was skirting the California Public Records Act. The DA's office argued that providing summaries of the requested records, but not the records themselves, was in compliance with state law.

"The district attorney's assertion that summaries are sufficient would turn the pub...