Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Will Fritz
Associate Editor 

Power knocked out to 2,000 in Fallbrook, Ramona Oct. 11

 
Last updated 10/18/2019 at 3:30am



More than 2,000 electrical customers were without power in Fallbrook, Ramona and other nearby areas for part of the afternoon Friday, Oct. 11, though a utility official said the outages were unrelated to ongoing concerns about fire weather in the region.

A total of 1,293 customers in Fallbrook, Rainbow, Bonsall and Pala, along with 886 customers in and around Ramona, found their power knocked out just around 12:10 p.m., according to San Diego Gas and Electric's online outage map.

Power was later restored to all but about 100 customers in the Fallbrook area by 5 p.m. Friday and was restored...



Village News

