UCSD Alumna Reflects on All-Female Space Walk, Calls Experience `Overwhelming'
Last updated 10/21/2019 at 5:27pm
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - UC San Diego alumna and astronaut Jessica Meir and fellow astronaut Christina Koch reflected today on their participation in the first all-female space walk in history.
Meir and Koch ventured outside the International Space Station on Friday morning to replace a faulty battery charge/discharge unit that failed to activate after new lithium-ion batteries were installed on the space station's exterior structure Oct. 11, according to NASA.
During a news conference from the International Space Station, Meir and Koch said participating in the space walk was difficult to put int...
