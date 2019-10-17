Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

One church thanks another

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/18/2019 at 12:41am



On behalf of our minister, the Rev. Kenneth Han, and the congregation of Grace Presbyterian Church, I would like to express our deepest thanks to the Rev. Aaron Pingel and the congregation of Zion Lutheran Church for allowing us to utilize their facilities for services each Sunday morning.

For the past 19 years, our congregation met each Sunday in a school auditorium. What a joy to have our worship services in a church environment now.

Not only do we have utilization of the church sanctuary, but we are able to use the newly remodeled kitchen and lounge for post-service snacks, discussions and for our monthly potluck lunches.

In addition, Zion Lutheran Church has provided us with a storage facility for all the necessary items that we require for our church service and kitchen utilization.

Additionally, with Zion Lutheran Church’s service starting at 9 a.m. each Sunday morning and ending at 10:15 a.m., Grace Presbyterian Church has sufficient time to make the necessary preparations for our service to commence at 11 a.m.

We are so blessed and grateful.

Bruce Summers

Deacon at Grace Presbyterian Church

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 10/18/2019 14:15