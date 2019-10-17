One church thanks another

On behalf of our minister, the Rev. Kenneth Han, and the congregation of Grace Presbyterian Church, I would like to express our deepest thanks to the Rev. Aaron Pingel and the congregation of Zion Lutheran Church for allowing us to utilize their facilities for services each Sunday morning.

For the past 19 years, our congregation met each Sunday in a school auditorium. What a joy to have our worship services in a church environment now.

Not only do we have utilization of the church sanctuary, but we are able to use the newly remodeled kitchen and lounge for post-service snacks, discussions and for our monthly potluck lunches.

In addition, Zion Lutheran Church has provided us with a storage facility for all the necessary items that we require for our church service and kitchen utilization.

Additionally, with Zion Lutheran Church’s service starting at 9 a.m. each Sunday morning and ending at 10:15 a.m., Grace Presbyterian Church has sufficient time to make the necessary preparations for our service to commence at 11 a.m.

We are so blessed and grateful.

Bruce Summers

Deacon at Grace Presbyterian Church