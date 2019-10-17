Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Re: 'Another point of view: Is global warming worth the anxiety on our young people?' (Village News, 9/26/19)

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/18/2019 at 12:15am



I cannot believe that you highlighted a piece on how climate change causes anxiety in youth. Are you kidding me? The reason they are protesting is because of the inaction of our leaders.

Why are you not providing a balanced position on this important issue? I am so disappointed in this newspaper. How can you be so biased? I believe the media should be fair and balanced. Where is your information about why these students and adults, myself included, are so concerned about the environment and what we are doing to our “home?”

It’s fine to publish national news, but make it balanced. I’m embarrassed to live in a village surrounded by nature, supported by nurseries and the environment that now has this article in its historical records. Embarrassing. You should be ashamed. I am, for supporting this paper. No more.

Terri Garner

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 10/18/2019 12:51