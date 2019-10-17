Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Jim Desmond
5th District Supervisor 

Veterans Forum to discuss 'Hidden Heroes'

 
A few weeks ago, I was honored to be a part of a veteran’s forum at California State University San Marcos. Throughout the night, I heard many powerful stories from different men and women who served in our military. San Diego County is home to the nation’s largest concentration of military personnel, with over one-third of county residents connected to the military.

While the event at California State University San Marcos focused on veterans and reducing the suicide rate amongst our military, Oct. 22, San Diego board of supervisors’ chairman Kristin Gaspar and I will be hosting a North County Veterans Forum honoring our military spouses and family members. As a U.S. Navy veteran, I care deeply about our military community. The sacrifices that are made for our county and society are truly incredible. Spouses and family members are the backbone to our military and serve in their own way. Raising children while their mother or father is away, missing birthdays and holidays, you all play such an important role.

It’s why I encourage you or someone you may know to join us for our upcoming forum titled, Hidden Heroes. There are many services that are offered by San Diego County and community nonprofits to military families, I hope you can join me and hear about the resources being offered. It will be Oct. 22, from 1-3 p.m. at the North Inland Live Well Center, 649 W. Mission Ave., in Escondido.

Space is limited, so RSVP at http://www.SurveyMonkey/hiddenheroes.

 
