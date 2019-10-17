Border Patrol agents arrest convicted sex offender who lived in Escondido

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - Border Patrol agents arrested a convicted sex offender who lacked documentation to be in the U.S. but who had been living in Escondido for 19 years, the agency reported on Thursday.

Around 8 a.m. Wednesday, Border Patrol agents approached and questioned the 34-year-old Guatemalan man about his immigration status after locating him in an unspecified northern San Diego County community, Border Patrol officials said.

The man -- who had previous convictions for lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 and sex with a minor -- admitted he had no documentation that allowed him to be in the U.S., according to the Border Patrol.

He was arrested and taken to a nearby Border Patrol station for processing.

The man, whose name was not released, faces federal charges for being illegally present in the U.S., officials said.