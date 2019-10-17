Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

San Diego Humane Society seeks homes for 140 rats turned over by owner

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/17/2019 at 8:22pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Humane Society announced today it is seeking homes for 140 rats recently relinquished by their previous owner.

A local woman contacted the Humane Society last week to relinquish her pet rat population after it ballooned out of control. The organization's Humane Law Enforcement Department located all the rats over multiple days and brought them to the Humane Society's campuses in San Diego, Oceanside and Escondido.

The rats have since received veterinary exams and tests and are ready for adoption. Rats are required to be adopted in same-gender pairs due to their social nature unless adopters already own a rat. The adoption fee for a pair of rats is $5.

Residents can visit the Humane Society website, sdhumane.org, to view information on all rats available for adoption. Animal owners can also contact the organization at 619-299-7012 if they're seeking to relinquish an animal or need assistance doing so.

 

Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019