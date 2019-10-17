San Diego Humane Society seeks homes for 140 rats turned over by owner

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Humane Society announced today it is seeking homes for 140 rats recently relinquished by their previous owner.

A local woman contacted the Humane Society last week to relinquish her pet rat population after it ballooned out of control. The organization's Humane Law Enforcement Department located all the rats over multiple days and brought them to the Humane Society's campuses in San Diego, Oceanside and Escondido.

The rats have since received veterinary exams and tests and are ready for adoption. Rats are required to be adopted in same-gender pairs due to their social nature unless adopters already own a rat. The adoption fee for a pair of rats is $5.

Residents can visit the Humane Society website, sdhumane.org, to view information on all rats available for adoption. Animal owners can also contact the organization at 619-299-7012 if they're seeking to relinquish an animal or need assistance doing so.