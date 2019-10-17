SeaWorld sees 2 dolphin calves born in 10-hour span

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - SeaWorld San Diego announced today that a bottlenose dolphin calf was born today, the second calf in less than 10 hours.

The two dolphin calves, born to 21-year-old Malibu and 16-year-old Maggie, arrived at 3:50 p.m. Wednesday and 1:14 a.m. this morning, according to the theme park. The two mothers and their calves appear to be in good health and have already begun swimming together and bonding.

The calves are Malibu's second and Maggie's first, and represent the end of a 12-month gestation. Animal care staff at SeaWorld estimate the two calves weigh roughly 40 pounds each, which is on the heavier end of the spectrum.

Their sexes will be determined in the coming weeks, according to a spokesman for the theme park.

"I've been doing this for about 21 years and I've never seen two calves born in such a short period of time," SeaWorld senior dolphin trainer Brian Rokeach said. "Having calves here at SeaWorld is always a super joyous occasion, but this is an incredibly unique experience."

Park visitors can view Malibu, Maggie and the two yet-unnamed calves at SeaWorld's main dolphin amphitheater.