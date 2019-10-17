Pop Warner wears pink for Oct. 10

Fallbrook Pop Warner's 10U team plays against Carlsbad's La Costa Canyon 10U team, Oct. 5, both sporting their hot pink breast cancer awareness socks, with Fallbrook going in for a tackle to stop Carlsbad from gaining yards, Jameson Haughey (12), Lucas Uresti (16), Lincoln Brunson (33) and Benjamin Perry (99).

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook's Pop Warner youth tackle football and cheer program wear pink at their games during October, which is Breast Cancer Month. They do it to bring awareness of breast cancer, as well as support those who are fighting, have fought or have been affected by someone with breast cancer.

The Pop Warner players wear their pink socks while the cheer teams wear pink bows.

The end of the season for most of the teams was Oct. 12. Flag teams for 5-7 year olds and Mitey Mite tackle teams for 7-9 year olds are non-competitive so they do not have playoffs games. They had some wins an...