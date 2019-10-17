Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Jeff Pack
Staff Writer 

QB McDonald keeps on fighting for Warriors football team

 
Last updated 10/18/2019 at 2:11pm

Shane Gibson photo

Jared McDonald's ability to continue competing for the Fallbrook High varsity football team as quarterback and safety has earned him Athlete of the Week.

Leadership can win you football games. But leadership in times of struggle and failure can be ultimately more important to a group of young athletes.

Senior captain Jared McDonald, who starts on both sides of the ball for the Warriors as quarterback and safety, continues to lead by example as the Warriors struggle through a winless season in 2019.

"Jared is a true competitor and gives his all each Friday for Fallbrook," varsity head coach Troy Everhart said. "Jared's willingness to compete on both offense and defense for the benefit of the team (is what makes him special)."

