QB McDonald keeps on fighting for Warriors football team
Last updated 10/18/2019 at 2:11pm
Leadership can win you football games. But leadership in times of struggle and failure can be ultimately more important to a group of young athletes.
Senior captain Jared McDonald, who starts on both sides of the ball for the Warriors as quarterback and safety, continues to lead by example as the Warriors struggle through a winless season in 2019.
"Jared is a true competitor and gives his all each Friday for Fallbrook," varsity head coach Troy Everhart said. "Jared's willingness to compete on both offense and defense for the benefit of the team (is what makes him special)."
As one of six...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)