Village News

VanderLans wins All-Around at California Circuit finals

 
Last updated 10/18/2019 at 3:12pm

Jack VanderLans, who is ranked 16th in circuit Steer Wrestling earnings among California Circuit cowboys, won the All-Around at the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association's California Circuit Finals.

Joe Naiman

Jack VanderLans won the All-Around at the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association's California Circuit Finals which took place Oct. 4-6 at the Antelope Valley Fair and Event Center in Lancaster.

The All-Around champion is the cowboy who earns the most money in more than one event. The go-round and average (aggregate) position payouts gave VanderLans $4,749 of Tie-Down Roping earnings and $1,597 of Steer Wrestling money totaling $6,346.

"That was great," VanderLans said of winning the All-Around. "It was a real honor. That is a very prestigious thing to win the All-Around at the ci...



