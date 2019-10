BONSALL – The Bonsall Chamber of Commerce is holding its Fall Festival Saturday, Oct. 26, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in River Village, 5256 S. Mission Road in Bonsall. Activities for children include coloring and face painting. There will also be a pumpkin-decorating contest; participants are to bring a decorated pumpkin to enter, as well as food and vendor booths.

Submitted by Bonsall Chamber of Commerce.