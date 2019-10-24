Fallbrook Republican Women announce guest speaker

FALLBROOK – The guest speaker for the Fallbrook Republican Women’s Nov. 8 meeting will be Michael Emerson, a writer, producer and director, who will discuss politics and Hollywood.

The monthly meetings are held at the Pala Mesa Resort, 2001 Old Highway 395, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Social time begins at 9 a.m. The cost is $25, including the venue, speaker and brunch. Please RSVP no later than Nov. 4, at republicanwomenofca.fallbrook@gmail.com or call Sue Jones at (760) 723-1954.

Submitted by Fallbrook Republican Women.