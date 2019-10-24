Fallbrook Rotary loses one of its own

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Rotary mourns the passing of Dave Breeding Oct. 5 at the age of 76.

Dave joined the Fallbrook Rotary Club in July 1999. He was Club President during 2002-2003. At the Rotary District level, Dave served as Governor of District 5340 in 2010-2011. He has served on numerous district committees and teams, chairing many. He also served as the District Rotary Foundation Committee Chair.

At the Rotary Zone level, Dave had participated three times on the SoCal/Nevada Multi-district President-Elect Training Seminars and five times on Rotary Institute Planning committees.

Dave retired as the vice president of Information Systems and chief information officer of Guidant Corporation, a major manufacturer of medical devices. He had a degree in engineering from the University of Illinois and a master's degree from Purdue University. He served as an officer aboard a ship in the U.S. Navy.

Dave and his wife, Marilee (also a member of the Rotary Club of Fallbrook), traveled on two occasions to South Africa to establish relationships with Rotarians there and work together on relief projects for AIDS orphans in the Zulu tribe. Dave participated in a Polio National Immunization Day in India.

Dave and Marilee lived in Fallbrook and were active in marriage enrichment ministries in their church. Dave was a dedicated husband and grandfather. He enjoyed family time with his two daughters, two sons-in-law and six grandchildren.

Dave was an inspiration to all who knew him and truly lived up to the Rotary motto "Service Above Self." He will be sorely missed by his family and Rotary members throughout Southern California. Fallbrook Rotary salutes and celebrates the life of Dave Breeding, Rotarian personified.

Submitted by the Rotary Club of Fallbrook.