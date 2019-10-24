Fallbrook Turkey Trot to raise funds for nonprofits

FALLBROOK – The 11th annual Fallbrook Turkey Trot 5K fun run and walk will be held Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28, on the grounds of the Grand Tradition Estate and Gardens and Los Jilgueros Preserve.

At 8 a.m., participants will take a loop around the Grand Tradition, continue through the Los Jilgueros Preserve and finish back at the Grand Tradition, 220 Grand Tradition Way. Families and friends of all ages are invited to take part. Dogs on leash are welcome; cleanup is required. Costumes, fun and exuberance are encouraged.

The cost is $40 with registration by Nov. 17, $45 after that. Online registration is now open at http://www.active.com, search for “Fallbrook Turkey Trot” or http://www.fallbrookturkeytrot.com. Registration opens at 7 a.m. the day of event registration. T-shirts are included at registration while supplies last.

The Fallbrook Turkey Trot is a fundraiser organized by Fallbrook Village Rotary Club. Proceeds benefit Fallbrook Land Conservancy, Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary and many causes funded by Fallbrook Village Rotary.

For more information, call (760) 451-3488 or visit http://www.fallbrookvillagerotary.com.

Submitted by Fallbrook Village Rotary.