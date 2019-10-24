Help Live Oak Elementary students lend a helping hand

Fallbrook Garden Club's Mabel is in the window of The Jewelry Connection; Mabel is based on the founder of the garden club.

FALLBROOK – With the arrival of fall, students at Live Oak Elementary are taking on an attitude of gratitude as they work to help others.

Third through sixth-grade students of the Passion Project Club have started a communitywide endeavor to support Rady Children's Hospital with a specific effort to supply the "Bedtime Carts" that travel the oncology floor hallways to provide a needed moment of comfort for the children and families seeking care.

"Families who need something comforting would pick it from the cart. This cart is full of blankets, socks, Chapstick, Band-Aids, new books and b...