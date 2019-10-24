Knights of Columbus to hold annual Ben and Lea Aloe Spaghetti Sunday.

FALLBROOK - The Knights of Columbus invite everyone to their annual Ben and Lea Aloe Spaghetti Sunday Dinner, Sunday, Nov. 3, from 4-8 p.m. at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church parish hall, 450 S Stagecoach Lane, in Fallbrook.

Over 30 years ago, through the Knights of Columbus, Ben and Lea Aloe started the Spaghetti Sunday as a social gathering for fellowship and for all members of the parish to get to know one another. Since then, it has become a community event that stretches out to neighboring communities.

Everyone is invited to come and help the Knights of Columbus spread Ben and Lea’s love of community by attending the dinner which includes spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, salad and an ice cream dessert.

An adult meal is $8 and children’s meals are $6.

Submitted by the Knights of Columbus.