Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Oct. 26

FALLBROOK – The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department will collect and dispose of unwanted and expired prescription drugs during the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, Saturday, Oct. 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sheriff’s Deputies will be outside the Fallbrook Sheriff's Substation, 388 East Alvarado St. to collect the medications from residents. This service is free and anonymous. No sharps or needles will be accepted. Unwanted or expired prescription drugs can be dangerous to the community by falling into the wrong hands.

Anyone who can't participate in Prescription Drug Take Back Day, can always drop off unwanted prescriptions at any Sheriff's Station or Substation during normal business hours. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2J9VdYT.

Submitted by San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.