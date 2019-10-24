Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Residents advised to lock car doors

 
Last updated 10/23/2019 at 1:04am



FALLBROOK – The Sheriff’s Department reminded the community to be in the habit of not keeping their valuables in their vehicles and to remember to lock the doors. There has been an increase of thefts from vehicles lately in the Fallbrook area.

Unfortunately, most of the thefts were cases where valuables were left in an unlocked car. Thieves interested in this type of crime will wander streets and parking lots checking door handles hoping to find one that is unlocked with a wallet, bag or anything valuable inside.

Deputies are asking residents to reduce their chances of becoming a victim by not giving thieves the opportunity, and talk to those anyone they know who is setting themselves up to possibly becoming a victim.

If anyone sees someone acting suspiciously around vehicles, they should report it to the Sheriff's Department at (760) 728-1113 for non-emergencies or dial 911 for emergencies or crimes in progress.

Submitted by Crime Prevention Specialist Jake Kruger.

 

