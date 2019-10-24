Pala Casino Spa and Resort presents Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience

PALA – Pala Casino Spa and Resort announced Theresa Caputo, from TLC's hit show, "Long Island Medium," will be appearing live at the Pala Events Center Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at 8 p.m. Caputo will share personal stories about her life and explain how her gift works. She will deliver healing messages to audience members and give people comfort knowing that their loved ones who passed are still with them, just in a different way.

"The Experience" brings Caputo face-to-face with her fans, as she lets spirit guide her through the audience. A video display ensures everyone in the venue has an upclose-hands-on experience regardless of seat location. "The experience isn't about believing in mediums. It's about witnessing something life-changing," Caputo said. "It's like 'Long Island Medium' live, witnessing firsthand spirit communication."

The highly-rated show "Long Island Medium" followed Caputo's life as a typical Long Island mother with one very big difference: she can communicate with the dead. Since she cannot "turn off" this gift, messages from departed loved ones can come through at any time, which lead to spontaneous readings with those she encounters. In addition to her television show, Caputo has appeared on such programs as "Jay Leno," "Jimmy Fallon," "Steve Harvey," "Live with Kelly and Michael," "Dr. Oz" and "The Today Show."

Her latest book, "Good Grief: Heal Your Soul, Honor Your Loved Ones and Learn to Live Again," was released in 2017 and debuted on The New York Times Best Sellers List at No. 3. With her energetic, positive and encouraging tone, Caputo uses the lessons from spirit to guide the reader through grief toward a place of solace and healing. Her second book titled "You Can't Make This Stuff Up" was released in September 2014 and debuted at No. 9 on The New York Times Best Sellers List. Her first book titled "There's More to Life Than This" was released in fall 2013.

Caputo has been a practicing medium for over 20 years. She helps individuals find closure by delivering healing messages. She said it is not just her job, it is her life. Learn more at http://www.theresacaputo.com.

Tickets range from $65-$115 and are available with no service charge at the Pala Box Office, http://www.palacasino.com and (877) 946-7252. Tickets also are available at http://www.startickets.com and (800) 585-3737.

Purchasing a ticket does not guarantee a reading. All events and promotions are subject to cancellation without notice. Learn more about the upcoming events at Pala Casino Spa and Resort by visiting http://www.palacasino.com/entertainment/all-entertainment.

Submitted by Pala Casino Spa and Resort.