Sons of Norway to visit Seaman's Church Christmas Bazaar

TEMECULA – The Sons of Norway Scandinavian group from Temecula is planning a trip to the San Pedro Seaman's Church for a day of Scandinavian food and shopping. The community is invited to come learn more about Scandinavian culture and traditions.

Those who attend will be taking provided transportation in the morning of Friday, Nov. 22, to visit the church and do some Christmas shopping at their Christmas Bazaar before returning that late afternoon .

The Norwegian church was founded by Elbjørg Amundsen Baardsen and her husband Sig. It opened in 1946 and in 1951 the congregation moved to its present location at 1035 South Beacon Street in San Pedro. Since 1952, there has also been a Swedish staff at the church, and a Swedish service takes place once every month. Lutheran baptisms, confirmations, weddings and funerals are performed at the Norwegian Seamen's Church, but the church is open to everyone and not only to Lutherans.

For more information, contact David Moe at (951) 301-1391 or ha26moe@outlook.com or Ronna Clymens at (951) 849-1690 or rlclymens@yahoo.com.

