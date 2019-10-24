Attend San Diego Farm Bureau's Farm and Nursery Expo

ESCONDIDO – San Diego Farm Bureau presents the Farm and Nursery Expo at the California Center for the Arts, 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido Wednesday, Nov. 6, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The seminar speaker lineup includes “Organic certification – It’s easier than you think” with Laura and Scott A Murray, owners of Murray Farms Inc., at 9 a.m .; “Ag Labor and Employment Issue Update” with Jason Resnick, vice president and general counsel of Western Growers, at10 a.m. and “The State of Water in California” with Sandra Kerl, acting general manager of the San Diego County Water Authority, at 11 a.m.

At noon, hear “Key Pests in Ornamentals and How to Manage Them” with Suzanne Wainwright-Evans, owner of Buglady Consulting or a specialty crop roundtable discussion discussing wine grapes, coffee and olives.

The afternoon events include “What You Need To Know To Start Your Farm Operation” with a panel to discuss startup capital, land leasing, regulations and zoning, technical assistance at1 p.m .; “Grant Opportunities for Farmers” with a panel to discus local, state and federal grant opportunities at 2 p.m. and “All Things Cannabis & Hemp Pest Management” with Eric Larson, past executive director of San Diego County Farm Bureau, and Suzanne Wainwright-Evans of Buglady Consulting at 3 p.m.

Register online to attend this free event at http://www.sdfarmbureau.org/expo. Questions? Contact taylor@sdfarmbureau.org or call (760) 745-3023.

Exhibit and vendor space is available; reserve space at http://www.sdfarmbureau.org/expo.

Attendees can network with vendors and other farmers related to their field and attend free seminars that focus on a variety of topics such as pests, water, weather and new advancements that are important to farms or nurseries. View and test out the equipment at the large machinery display to see what tools can help bring an operation to maximum efficiency or meet with top researchers and authorities for tips on future trends and opportunities.

