Unusual pies take top honors

Pie Bake-off judges begin sampling entrees during the annual event during the Fallbrook Harvest Faire at the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.

A record number of pies were entered in the Harvest Faire Pie Bake-off at this year's Harvest Faire. While the pies of four entrants did not show up, 15 sweet and five savory pies were presented for the six judges in the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce board room.

Veteran and newbie judges alike agreed that the looks of a pie didn't always match the taste. However, "anytime I get to eat pie on duty is a good day," San Diego County Sheriff's Cpl. Brendan Campbell said.

Campbell has judged many other contests, but it was his first pie contest.

