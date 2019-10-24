Youth can get help by text

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. – More teenagers and young adults die from suicide than from cancer, heart disease, AIDS, birth defects, stroke, pneumonia, influenza and chronic lung disease, combined.

When examined as an age group, 10-24, suicide is the second leading overall cause of death for California.

The Jason Foundation partnered with Crisis Text Line to deliver their amazing service to the families and communities that they serve. The Crisis Text Line is a free 24/7 text line where trained crisis counselors support individuals in crisis.

Text “Jason” to 741741 to speak with a compassio...