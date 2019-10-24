Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Youth can get help by text

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/25/2019 at 11:19am



HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. – More teenagers and young adults die from suicide than from cancer, heart disease, AIDS, birth defects, stroke, pneumonia, influenza and chronic lung disease, combined.

When examined as an age group, 10-24, suicide is the second leading overall cause of death for California.

The Jason Foundation partnered with Crisis Text Line to deliver their amazing service to the families and communities that they serve. The Crisis Text Line is a free 24/7 text line where trained crisis counselors support individuals in crisis.

Text “Jason” to 741741 to speak with a compassio...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019