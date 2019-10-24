Pence outlines U.S. space vision, working with 'freedom-loving' nations, in speech
Last updated 10/25/2019 at 12:08pm
Bowne Xiao
The Epoch Times
WASHINGTON-Vice President Mike Pence touted America's renewed vision in space under the Trump administration Oct. 21, including the anticipated Moon-to-Mars mission and the creation of a U.S. Space Force, as he repeated a recurring theme in his speech: working with "freedom-loving" nations in space exploration.
Speaking to an international audience at the 70th International Astronautical Congress – a global space advocacy organization – Pence reiterated President Donald Trump's vision for America to lead in space once again as he brought up how Trump in his f...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)