Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Smoking, vaping banned in California State Parks and beaches starting January

 
Last updated 10/25/2019 at 11:54am



Chris Karr

The Epoch Times

In a noteworthy break from his predecessors, Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a new law that forbids smoking and vaping at state parks and beaches. The law applies equally to marijuana, tobacco, pipes and any form of e-cigarettes.

As of January, violators of the new law will be fined up to $25 for smoking or disposing of cigarette or cigar waste.

The law will apply to California’s 280 state parks and 300 miles of beaches. However, state park officials will be given the option to appoint specific areas for smoking at their discretion.

Existing law already establishes...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

