14-year-old struck by vehicle crossing the street in Fallbrook

FALLBROOK - A 14-year-old minor was transported to Rady's Children's Hospital on Wednesday morning when the child was struck by a vehicle around 7:30 a.m. near Stage Coach Lane and Reche Road in Fallbrook.

North County Fire Protection District spokesman John Choi said the child was transported with non-life-threatening injuries and no further information was available pending notification of the minor's parents.

According to Choi, the incident was being investigated by the California Highway Patrol, but there was no indication that drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.