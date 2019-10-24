3.6 magnitude earthquake near Lake Henshaw

LAKE HENSHAW (CNS) - An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.6 was recorded Tuesday in an unincorporated area near Warner Springs, and light shaking was felt all the way in Otay Mesa.

The temblor struck shortly after 9:20 a.m. roughly 1.2 miles southeast of Lake Henshaw, just off state Route 76, at a depth of about 5.2 miles, according to a computer-generated report from the U.S. Geological Survey.

Reports on the USGS "Did You Feel It?'' map showed light shaking could be felt across San Diego County, including Fallbrook, Del Mar and Otay Mesa.

No damage or injuries were immediately reported.