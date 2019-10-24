Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

3.6 magnitude earthquake near Lake Henshaw

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/29/2019 at 1:29pm

LAKE HENSHAW (CNS) - An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.6 was recorded Tuesday in an unincorporated area near Warner Springs, and light shaking was felt all the way in Otay Mesa.

The temblor struck shortly after 9:20 a.m. roughly 1.2 miles southeast of Lake Henshaw, just off state Route 76, at a depth of about 5.2 miles, according to a computer-generated report from the U.S. Geological Survey.

Reports on the USGS "Did You Feel It?'' map showed light shaking could be felt across San Diego County, including Fallbrook, Del Mar and Otay Mesa.

No damage or injuries were immediately reported.


 

Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 10/29/2019 13:31