Brush fire breaks out near Valley Center

Firefighters were able to stop the forward spread of the Miller fire near Valley Center at about 37 acres Friday afternoon.

A small brush fire was burned through an area near Valley Center Friday afternoon, destroying buildings and triggering evacuations before firefighters were able to get it under control.

Cal Fire San Diego tweeted just after 1:30 p.m. that crews were battling a six-acre brush fire near Miller and Cole Grade lanes in Valley Center, south of state Route 76.

The fire was burning in heavy fuels with a moderate rate of spread soon after it was reported, Cal Fire spokesman Thomas Shoots told Village News.

By about 3:40 p.m., the fire's forward spread had been stopped at about 37 acres, and it was 20% contained, Cal Fire San Diego reported.

The blaze, dubbed the "Miller Fire," burned down one home and three outbuildings while spreading through heavy vegetation between residences south of Valley Center High School, officials said.

As crews worked to corral the flames, deputies cleared residents out of homes on various roads in the area, including Ava Lane, Cole Grade Road, Cole Grade Lane, Cool Valley Road, Coyote Run, Little Quail Run, Puma Trail, Saddleback Road, Villa Sierra Road and Wilhite Lane.

Authorities also closed Cole Grade Road to through-traffic at Miller Lane, Oak Glen Place and Valley Center Road.

An evacuation center for those displaced by the fire was established at Valley Center Community Hall, 28246 Lilac Road.

The North County Fire Protection District, which covers Fallbrook, Bonsall and Rainbow, said on Twitter the fire was of no threat to the district's coverage area.

