Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Will Fritz
Associate Editor 

Car crashes into Fallbrook FroYo

Collision causes minimal damage and no injuries

 
Last updated 10/25/2019 at 2:19pm

Will Fritz

A car crashed into Fallbrook FroYo on East Mission Road late Friday morning. No one was injured, and the only damage was a shattered window.

A car crashed into a shop in downtown Fallbrook Friday morning.

The North County Fire Protection District reported just before 11 a.m. that fire crews were at the scene of the crash, at Fallbrook FroYo on East Mission Road near Main Street.

A single shattered shorefront window was the only damage to the shop, which remained open for business on Friday.

Traffic was impacted on East Mission Road for a time, but the area was cleared by early Friday afternoon.

No one was injured.

Will Fritz can be reached by email at wfritz@reedermedia.com

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

