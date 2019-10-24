Colburn, Hartshorn, Lopez, Marrs speak at CTFMA/CTBA Autumn Equine Fair
Last updated 10/24/2019 at 4:19pm
The California Thoroughbred Farm Managers Association and the California Thoroughbred Breeders Association collaborated on an Autumn Equine Fair, Saturday, Oct. 12, at Milky Way Farm in Temecula, and four of the presentations were given by speakers from Fallbrook or Bonsall.
Fallbrook veterinarian Steve Colburn gave a presentation titled "What To Do in a Horse Emergency." Fallbrook's Steve Hartshorn was the speaker for the session "Handicapping 101." Amanda Lopez of Fallbrook presented the workshop "Foal and Weanling Basic Training." Bonsall resident Kimberly Marrs was the presenter at the...
