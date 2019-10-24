Fire breaks out in center divide of I-15 in Rainbow

Firefighters were responding to a vegetation fire along Interstate 15 in Rainbow Thursday afternoon.

The fire was reported a little before 1:10 p.m. near the Rainbow Valley Boulevard interchange on I-15.

Multiple callers told California Highway Patrol dispatchers the fire was in the freeway's median.

North County Fire Protection District spokesman John Choi said crews were heading to the scene as of about 1:20 p.m. There was no immediate estimate of the fire's size.

The left two lanes of southbound I-15 and the far left lane of northbound I-15 were quickly shut down near the fire, according to a CHP incident log. Traffic was backing up on both sides of the freeway, and a Sigalert was issued for the area.

1:40 p.m. Thursday: This story was updated with information about traffic in the fire area.

Will Fritz can be reached by email at wfritz@reedermedia.com